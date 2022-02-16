Hover to Zoom
1-2-3 Sunflower Oil
33.8 fl ozUPC: 0001200500007
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat7g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, TBHQ (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
