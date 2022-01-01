Features. Manimo weighted animals are loving companion pets! Manimo weighted animals act as comforting companions for children and valuable partners for parents. They help children remain attentive in class, focus during homework, alleviate excess energy or provide the necessary calmness for bedtimeThey help children remain attentive in class, focus during homework, alleviate excess energy or provide the necessary calmness for bedtime. They can also keep a child company during rest or nap times, develop their imagination, or simply be there to hug. Manimo weighs 2.5 kg, and help the child to feel his body in its space and help to relax. The Manimo can be worn if necessary on the shoulders and around the neck or on the child's thighs according to the shape of each animalThe Manimo can be worn if necessary on the shoulders and around the neck or on the child's thighs according to the shape of each animalSpecifications. Color: Blue. Weight: 1 lbs