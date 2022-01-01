1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

Cast a relaxing glow on your exterior entertainment areas with this contemporary outdoor pier mounted fixture from the Dunbroch collection. Secure this light fixture to deck corners and on walkway columns to lend a modern vibe to the home with its minimal, understated rectangular aluminum lantern. This outdoor light fixture also features a dark black frame finish that complements numerous building materials, and a single light encased within a clear, tube-like glass globe to illuminate a large space.