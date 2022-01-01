1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

From the Barwick collection comes this modern outdoor pier mounted fixture, perfect for securing to walkway columns and deck corners for a warm, soothing glow. Featuring an open and airy, cage-like aluminum frame in a deep black finish, this pier mounted light fixture lends itself nicely to practically any existing architectural elements and facades. In addition, its sophisticated design also features an etched glass plate which covers an energy-efficient LED-integrated lamp.