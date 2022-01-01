1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

Part of the Glenwood outdoor lighting collection, this pier mounted lighting fixture is perfect for mounting to walkway columns and deck corner posts. With a cylindrical, transparent glass globe fitted inside an open, aluminum metal frame, this lighting piece casts a bright glow around any home's outdoor entertainment space. With a dark black frame finish, this lantern fixture also complements existing patio color schemes and building materials.