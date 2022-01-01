1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Deep Bronze + Outdoor Brass

Illuminate a spacious veranda entertainment area with this modern outdoor pier mounted fixture from the Dunbroch collection. Featuring a rectangular lantern with an airy, open frame structure, this outdoor patio fixture can be mounted to walkway columns or landscape posts to provide plenty of exterior lighting during the evening hours. This outdoor light fixture also comes in a deep bronze aluminum finish with a single light mounted on warm brass stand, which is encased in a clear glass cylindrical globe, lending a contrasting, yet understated contemporary vibe.