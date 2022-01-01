1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Deep Bronze + Outdoor Brass

Cast a soothing glow across exterior entertainment areas with this modern outdoor pier mounted fixture from the Dunbroch collection. Place this attractive light fixture to walkway columns and corner posts of a deck or veranda space for a striking, contemporary look. Its minimalist, open rectangular aluminum lantern features a classic, deep bronze finish as well as a touch of glamour with a weather-resistant outdoor brass light fixture stand, sheathed by a transparent cylindrical glass globe.