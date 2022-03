1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture - 566PHBS-BK-LED

Sleek and contemporary describe the Luttrell collection of outdoor fixtures. Its minimalistic inspired, duel rectangular design shows that less is indeed sometimes more, finishes include Silver or Black. All fixtures include the latest in long life LED energy saving technology.

Collection - Luttrel

Frame Finish - Black

Frame Material - Aluminum

Shade Material - Glass

Shade Finish/ Color - Frosted

Bulb Base - LED-Integrated

Number of Bulbs - 1

Bulb Wattage - 12