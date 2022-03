1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Frame Finish Black

The Brookside Outdoor Collection will be an attractive addition to any homes exterior, creating an updated look. The warm glow of this classic lantern finished in black, complemented with clear seeded glass has all the style you could want to welcome guests.

Category - Outdoor Post Mount Fixture

Collection - Brookside

Frame Finish - Black

Shade Finish/Color - Clear Seedy

Frame Material - Aluminum

# Bulbs - 1

Bulb Wattage - 100

Bulb Base - Medium

Actual Length/ext - 9.5

Actual Width -9.5

Actual Height -19.5