1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Frame Finish Black

Cast a soothing glow along a dim footpath with this ultra-modern outdoor post mount from the Dunbroch collection. Secure this light fixture to deck railing or corner posts to lend a more contemporary vibe with its open rectangular aluminum lantern, surrounding a single light sheathed inside a tube-like style glass globe. This outdoor light fixture also features a dark black frame finish that complements existing building facade colors and materials.