1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Frame Finish Black

Perfectly suited for more contemporary home exteriors, this understated outdoor post mount fixture from the Barwick collection lends an ultra-modern flair to any landscape, but is especially helpful along a deck railing. Featuring an elongated, cage-style aluminum lantern in a deep black finish, this outdoor post fixture lends itself nicely to existing architectural materials and color combinations. In addition, it features a minimal design with updated elements such as LED-integration for saving energy while providing a warm, diffused glow from its etched glass plate cover.