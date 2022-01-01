1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Frame Finish Black

Perfectly suited for more modern home exteriors, this contemporary outdoor post mount fixture from the Barwick collection lends an understated vibe to any landscape, but is especially helpful along a walkway to illuminate a safe and visible footpath. Featuring an elongated, cage-like lantern in a deep black finish, this outdoor post fixture lends itself nicely to existing architectural materials and color combinations. With a minimal, understated design, this outdoor lighting fixture is also LED-integrated for energy-efficient households and features a warm, etched glass plate that casts a soothing glow.