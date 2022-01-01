1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Frame Finish Black

As part of the Glenwood lighting collection, this sleek and ultra-modern outdoor post mounted fixture is perfectly suited for landscapes and patio railings. Delicately sheathed in a tall and rectangular, contemporary aluminum frame, this post mount lighting piece features a cylindrical clear glass globe where a bright bulb shines through to illuminate a pathway. This lanterns dark black finish frame and pedestal base also complements a variety of architectural facade elements and color palettes.