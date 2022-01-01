1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Frame Finish Deep Bronze + Outdoor Brass

Shed a comforting glow on your veranda sitting area with this contemporary outdoor post mount from the Dunbroch collection. Mount this light fixture to deck railings or posts along a path to lend a modern vibe to an outdoor space with its open, airy rectangular aluminum lantern. This outdoor light fixture also features a deep bronze frame finish that adds a classic charm, especially with the weather-resistant outdoor brass accent on the single light fixture, sheathed with a clear, tube-like glass globe.