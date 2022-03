1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture - 565PHBS-536P-BK

Substantial size and design give the Fallow collection a large presence. Bold rectangle cages enclosed with clear seedy glass creates a warm and inviting look. Finishes include Black and a Deep Bronze.

Collection - Fallow

Frame Finish - Black

Frame Material - Aluminum

Shade Material - Glass

Shade Finish/ Color - Clear Seedy

Bulb Base - Medium

Number of Bulbs - 1

Bulb Wattage - 100