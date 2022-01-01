1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

Cast a glow along a pathway with this modern outdoor post mounted fixture from the Dunbroch collection. Featuring a sleek, tall post and rectangular lantern with an airy, open silhouette, this outdoor light fixture can illuminate surrounding yards and landscapes. With a dark black aluminum frame and a single light set inside a clear glass cylindrical globe, this contemporary post mounted fixture lends a stylish look to any outdoor veranda or patio entertainment areas.