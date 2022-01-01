1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

Light the home's pathway with this modern outdoor post mounted fixture from the Dunbroch collection. Featuring a slim post and rectangular lantern with an airy, open silhouette, this outdoor light fixture illuminates spacious patios and surrounding landscapes. With a dark black aluminum frame and a single light set inside a clear glass cylindrical globe, this post fixture lends a sleek, contemporary look to your outdoor entertainment areas.