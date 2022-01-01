1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

Brighten the pathway to your door with this contemporary outdoor post mounted fixture from the Dunbroch collection. Featuring a slim and stately post topped with an open and airy rectangular lantern, this elegant light fixture is perfect for illuminating outdoor landscapes. With an aluminum metal frame in a dark black finish, as well as a single light fixture sheathed by a transparent, tube-like glass globe, this modern lantern post lends an understated look to verandas and any exterior entertainment areas.