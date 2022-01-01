1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

From the Glenwood collection comes this tall, thin contemporary outdoor post mounted fixture, complete with a slim, dark black column capped with a matching aluminum lantern. This understated lamppost style outdoor lighting also features a sturdy cone-shaped base as well as a cylindrical clear glass globe encased around the bulb to protect against wind and rain. Stand this outdoor light fixture along a dim walkway to illuminate a path around the house.