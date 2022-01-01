1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

From the Glenwood collection comes this sleek and modern outdoor post mounted fixture, complete with a tall dark black column topped with a matching aluminum lantern. This outdoor lighting piece also features a sturdy base in a classic lamppost style as well as a cylindrical clear glass globe sheathed around the bulb to protect against the elements. Place this outdoor light fixture along a pathway to your front door or in a backyard to accentuate the landscape.