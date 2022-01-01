1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

Perfect for illuminating a pathway to the backyard or to the front porch, this outdoor post mounted fixture from the Glenwood collection lends a sleek, sophisticated look with its tall, sleek design and dark black finish. With a slender column and cage-style lantern made of aluminum materials, this lamppost style outdoor lighting piece also features a round disc-like base and a cylindrical clear glass globe that encases and shields the bulb from the elements while allowing a full glow. Mount this contemporary outdoor lamp post along a walkway to guide guests into the home.