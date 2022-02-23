Designed with a 3-ply capsulated base for superior heat conductivity and even heat distribution. Reinforced with Excalibur Coating technology which uses strong and corrosion-resistant alloy - world's toughest non-stick coating especially designed for stainless steel cookware. Our 3-ply capsulated base incorporates 18/10 stainless steel inner layer bonded by aluminum center core and an induction stainless steel outer layer. This provides superior heat conductivity. When properly cared for this cookware will provide many years of service. Features and Functions. · Induction Ready and all heating surfaces. · 3-ply capsulated base (202/0.6mm; Alum/0.4mm; 430/0.6mm). · Excalibur Coating. · Superior heat conductivity. · Even heat distribution. · Dishwasher safe. Specifications. Dimension (diameter x depth). 10 x 2.2 in. Shipping box 12 x 11 x 4 in. Shipping weight 5 lbs