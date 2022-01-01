10 in. Multi-Angle Electric Telescoping Pole Chain Saw, Camo Perspective: front
10 in. Multi-Angle Electric Telescoping Pole Chain Saw, Camo

1UPC: 0065724826358
Purchase Options

Product Details

Features

  • Ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs
  • Telescoping pole extends to 7.2 ft. providing up to 14 ft. of overhead reach
  • Multi-angle head adjusts from 0° to 30°
  • Powerful 8-amp motor cuts branches up to 7 in. thick
  • 10 in. Oregon cutting bar and chain with automatic lubrication
  • Color - Camo
Specification
  • Multi-Angle Head - 0 to 30 Degree
  • Blade Length - 10 in.
  • No Load Speed (rpm) - 6000
  • Maximum Pole Length - 13.78 ft.
  • Oil Tank Capacity - 2 fl oz.
  • Power Source - Electric
  • Telescoping
  • Item Weight - 7.9 lbs.

 