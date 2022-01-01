Hover to Zoom
10 in. Multi-Angle Electric Telescoping Pole Chain Saw, Camo
Product Details
Features
- Ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs
- Telescoping pole extends to 7.2 ft. providing up to 14 ft. of overhead reach
- Multi-angle head adjusts from 0° to 30°
- Powerful 8-amp motor cuts branches up to 7 in. thick
- 10 in. Oregon cutting bar and chain with automatic lubrication
- Color - Camo
- Multi-Angle Head - 0 to 30 Degree
- Blade Length - 10 in.
- No Load Speed (rpm) - 6000
- Maximum Pole Length - 13.78 ft.
- Oil Tank Capacity - 2 fl oz.
- Power Source - Electric
- Telescoping
- Item Weight - 7.9 lbs.