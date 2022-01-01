100 Count Perforated Parchment Paper - Bamboo Steamer Liners - Steamer Parchment Paper for 8-Inch Bamboo Steamers and Air Fryers, White 8-INCH ROUND STEAMER AIR FRYER LINERS: These pack of 100 pre-cut parchment paper liners with perforated holes fit 8-inch bamboo steamers and air fryers perfectly! Liners are made of FDA approved parchment paper and can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. NON-STICK: Prevents food from sticking on to your steamer or air fryer. SAVE TIME: Our pre-cut perforated parchment papers are ready to use straight from the pack. No more cutting circles, waxing and punching holes. VALUE PACK OF 100: Make sure to always have some of these pre-cut steamer liners on hand when steaming! DIMENSIONS: These parchment paper liners are 8 inches in diameter. Caution: Air fryer liners may ignite if they contact the heating element; to prevent the sheets from touching an air fryer’s heating element and igniting, always place food on top of the liner to weigh it down Our parchment paper liners with perforated holes are perfect for use in steaming baskets and air fryers. The holes allow hot air and steam to circulate and cook your food. Silicone coating prevents food from getting stuck to your steamer or air fryer. These liners are made of unbleached parchment paper and can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. Liners measure 8 inches in diameter and are perfect for 8-inch steamers and air fryers.