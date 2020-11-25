Parchment Paper Rounds - 100-Count 9 Inch Parchment Rounds, Round Parchment Paper for Baking, Precut Circle Cake Pan Liners with Easy Lift Tabs, Non-Stick, White 100 count 9 Inch parchment rounds Cake liners are made of unbleached parchment paper and can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove baked goods with ease with these convenient parchment paper rounds Pre cut parchment paper rounds with tabs 9 Inches Simplify the art of baking with Juvalersquo;s pre-cut parchment paper cake liners! Remove Baked Goods With Ease Gone are the days of struggling to pry your precious cake from its cake pan while watching it crumble. Juvalersquo;s pre-cut parchment rounds provide lift tabs that you can grab hold of easily to lift your cake out of the pan. No Sticking, No Scrubbing Say goodbye to greasing and oiling baking sheets and pans. Line your cake pans with these non-stick parchment paper circles and still remove your cake with ease. Save yourself the frustration of scrubbing off excess grease, dough, or batter. No Muss, No Fuss, No Cutting These pre-cut cake rounds are ready to use right out of the package. They are uniquely shaped to fit your round cake pans without the need for you to cut and shape parchment sheets. Put down the scissors and line your cake pans in no time. Oven Safe, Food Safe These cake pan liners are excellent for temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius) suitable for medium to high temperature baking. Great Value Receive a whopping 100 sheets of round parchment cake pan liners and save yourself the time, cost, and sanity.