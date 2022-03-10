This impressive LEGO® Classic Bricks and Wheels (11014) toy building set makes a great gift for kids who love hands-on play. And with 9 inspiring wheel-themed build ideas in the box, plus lots of extra bricks and pieces, it’s sure to provide endless hours of creative fun for boys, girls, friends and families. What’s in the box? All kids need to create a model car, train, school bus, robot, skateboarding zebra, race car, bunny in a wheelchair, pull-along duck and a monkey on a banana skateboard. Perfect for children aged 4 and up - kids will love playing with these fun LEGO toys. And because every model comes with a simple construction guide and digital building instructions, even first-time builders get to experience the pride and joy of constructing their own LEGO toys. Helps kids develop key life skills - LEGO Classic building sets put ideas and inspiration into kids’ hands with buildable toys that stimulate open-ended play, while developing children’s creativity and fine motor skills.

Kids, friends and families can get creative with 9 buildable toys and a colorful selection of wheels, bricks and pieces that puts imagination in the driving seat!