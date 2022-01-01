12" Discovery Drone is built to last with advanced motor protection and hi impact ABS plastics. The perfect drone to learn how to fly with the right combination of size and durability. Large motors maximize speed and agility for the ultimate flying experience. The digital proportional control allows for incredibly precise flight through tight spaces that will challenge even the most experienced pilot. 6 axis gyro for Maximum Flying Fun with radical 360 degree flips & rolls, throw launch, and auto flight stabilization. Features include 2.4G for long range control, crash resistant ABS plastic, and convenient USB recharging. Charging cable, drone, controller, and spare parts included. For indoor or outdoor use. Flight time of 8-10 minutes. Range of 50 - 75 meters. Recharge time of about 60 minutes.

Body Material Plastic

Built-in with gyroscope inside.

Charging and power indicator