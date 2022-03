Set includes 2 XPAC wine tumblers made of durable stainless steel. The 12oz tumblers are double-wall, vacuum sealed, and come with BPA-free acrylic lids. Gift box.thdr12 oz Twin Pack Wine Tumblers Stainless Steel Double-Wall with BPA-Free Acrylic Lids by XPAC - 2 Piece

Two 12oz Tumblers in Ready-to-Gift Packaging

Attractive and Durable Stainless Steel Construction Means Tumblers Will Last Forever

Double-Wall and Vacuum-Sealed to Maintain Drink Temperature (Hot and Cold)

BPA-Free Acrylic Lids Drastically Reduce Spills So You Can Even Take Them On the Go

Wine, Coffee, Ice Water, etc-- These Tumblers Will Deftly Handle Anything You Put In Them