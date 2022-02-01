Princess Tiara - 12-Pack Rhinestone Crown Headpieces, Dress Up Set for Little Girls, Kids Play Jewelry, Costume Accessories, 4 Colors PRINCESS TIARA: Entertain your daughter or relative on her birthday or party event with this set of princess tiaras for dress-up, role-play and birthday events. The set contains 3 each of 4 colors: green, purple, pink, and blue. IDEAL FOR PRINCESS PARTIES: This set is just what you need for princess parties and dress up parties, or for the birthday girl's upcoming party! Make sure your daughter and her friends are the belles of the ball with this charming set! DECORATIVE AND BEAUTIFUL: This set of rhinestone-covered princess tiaras is helpful for teaching young women about the past, or just to give them the freedom to enjoy dress up play or role play for their favorite animated princess IDEAL GIFT FOR FAMILY MEMBERS OR YOUR DAUGHTER: Bring a smile to the face of your daughter with this princess set, or give it as a gift to a young family member to make their party or dress up event one to remember! DIMENSIONS: Tiaras: 5.7 x 3 x 4.7 Inches Is your daughter in love with all things fairytale princess-related? Look no further than this 12-Pack set of Princess Tiaras in heart-decorated styles with 4 colors for role play, dress up fun and edutainment! Suitable for birthday parties, events, family gatherings and much more!