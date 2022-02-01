Cake Boards - 12-Piece Cardboard Round Cake Circle Base, 12 Inches Diameter, White CAKE CIRCLES: Contains 12 pieces of white uncoated round cake boards. Ideal for showing off your baking creation. MATERIAL: Made from corrugated construction paper for strong and sturdy base for all types of cake. Not easy to bend! Simply throw it away after used for easy cleanup. SIMPLE PRESENTATION: Simple background will ensure your delicious creation will stand out on this display. Guests will sure be drooling over your masterpiece. Look luxurious and tasty! MULTIPLE OCCASIONS: Ideal for displaying cakes at home, house party, wedding, birthday, baby shower, Christmas, and many more! Feel free to also present pie, bread, pastry, or even pizza with it! DIMENSIONS: Each measures 12 inches diameter, pack of 12 The White Cake Circles Package includes 12 pieces of elegant cake rounds for your creations. Each is made from corrugated cardboard which provides reliable support for the heaviest cakes. Any homemade cake will look professional just like the ones you see in bakeries or high-end restaurants. The flat and smooth top is perfect for cutting and serving cakes to your guests. The cake drums are perfect for elevating your events such as engagement, holiday, Thanksgiving, birthday, bridal showers, and other parties. They can also be used as table centerpieces for wedding, dining table, coffee table, and home decorations.