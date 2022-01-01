Round Cake Boards - 12-Pack Cardboard Scalloped Cake Circle Base, 10-Inch Diameter, Gold CAKE BOARD SET: Includes 12 pieces of cake or pizza base in a metallic golden finish to give your homemade baking projects a touch of elegance FOOD SAFE AND 100% BIODEGRADABLE: Made of food-grade materials for safe and hygienic use with food items; compostable and eco-friendly cake circles that can be recycled PROVIDES STURDY SUPPORT: Gold laminated cake circle with a sturdy platform for your cakes to sit on PASTRY PRESENTATION: Cake circles are designed with beautiful scalloped edges so you can display your cake, cupcakes, muffins, specialty gourmet pizzas and homemade desserts with style; whether at parties or business trade fairs, show off your amazing work with confidence DIMENSIONS: Measures 10 inches in diameter and 0.08 inches thick. Juvale's gold cardboard cake board is the ideal baking accessory to give your baking projects a professional look. This set of cake boards features stylish scalloped edges and is gold laminated, providing an exquisite, shimmering platform for your cakes to sit on while adding a touch of regal elegance. These round cake boards are made of food-grade materials so rest assured that it is safe and hygienic for use. Additionally, they are also 100% biodegradable. Essential to a flawless presentation, display your cakes, gingerbread houses, and even craft projects with these cake boards confidently.