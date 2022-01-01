No kitchen is complete without the right set of Kitchenware products. Kitchenware is also required to store dry food, or even left overs. Now maintain your kitchen in an organized manner with the array of kitchenware.

. Made of Aluminum. Double Sided Stay-Cool Handles. Matching Aluminum Lid with Stay-Cool Knob. Perfect Pot that goes Directly from Stove to Table. Ideal for Beans, Simmer Stews, Soups, Broths, Sauces, and MoreSilver.12-quart