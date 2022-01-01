Hover to Zoom
12oz Glass Coffee Mug
1UPC: 0066154121770
Purchase Options
Product Details
If you are on the lookout for beautiful tableware, you can get a practical and durable solution to complement your lifestyle with a wide range of beautiful tableware collection for every occasion. Our products are available at convenient prices. This is designed to be reliable, durable and attractive for every home.Features. This clear glass mug is sold invidually. Features a thick handle to help prevent spills and withstand daily use. Dishwasher safeSpecifications. Capsity: 12 oz. Weight: 26.95 lbs