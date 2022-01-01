If you are on the lookout for beautiful tableware, you can get a practical and durable solution to complement your lifestyle with a wide range of beautiful tableware collection for every occasion. Our products are available at convenient prices. This is designed to be reliable, durable and attractive for every home.

. This clear glass mug is sold invidually. Features a thick handle to help prevent spills and withstand daily use. Dishwasher safe12 oz.26.95 lbs