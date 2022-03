Package Includes: 1 x 12x Neoprene Stylish Protective Wine Glass Beverage Sleeve Protector, 4 Designs Product Description: 1 x 12x Neoprene Stylish Protective Wine Glass Beverage Sleeve Protector, 4 Designs Blue Panda 12-Pack Neoprene Wine Glass Sleeve, 4 Designs Includes 12-pack wine glass sleeves with 4 assorted designs. Ideal for tropical and summer parties. Insulates coolness for wine glasses and keeps chill for good taste. Suitable for standard-sized wine glasses. Neoprene; quality and durable Includes 12-pack wine glass sleeves with 4 assorted designs. Ideal for tropical and summer parties. Insulates coolness for wine glasses and keeps chill for good taste. Suitable for standard-sized wine glasses. Material made of neoprene; quality and durable.