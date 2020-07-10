Who says well-rounded can’t be fun? This juicy Merlot from 14 Hands brings exhilarating flavors of blackberry and cherry, balanced by soft and supple mocha notes. It’s an open invitation that never disappoints. For the perfect accompaniment to just about any meal, reach for a bottle of 14 Hands Merlot red wine. The wine was aged in French and American oak barrels to build structure and soften the blend, making this rich red wine a true crowd pleaser. Pair it with barbecue ribs, burgers, grilled steak, or pasta marinara for a meal that's sure to delight, or simply enjoy it with cheese or chocolate for an easygoing happy hour or delicious dessert.

Rich Merlot red wine with the flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha

Red wine lightly oaked for soft structure

Pairs well with grilled meat, marinara sauce, cheese, and chocolate

Food-friendly and approachable