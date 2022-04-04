Refreshingly crisp and delightfully smooth, the 14 Hands Pinot Grigio is a canned white wine and the perfect toast to summer adventure. Packed with bright notes of melon and green apple tinged, this Pinot Grigio carries you to a sweet, buttery sunset tinged with honeysuckle. 14 Hands Pinot Grigio is sourced from Washington State. This white wine incorporates 2% Sauvignon Blanc and utilizes stainless-steel fermentation to further enhance the acidity and refreshing quality, making it an ideal pairing to grilled fish, salads, and gourmet cheeses. Our 14 Hands Pinot Grigio white wine is now available in a can.

14 Hands Pinot Grigio is a blend of 98% Pinot Grigio, 2% Sauvignon Blanc

Two cans of 14 Hands Pinot Grigio equal one 750 mL bottle of wine

White wine pairs well with fruit salad, gourmet cheeses, grilled fish, and seafood pasta

14 Hands Pinot Grigio white wine is crisp, clean, and refreshing

Canned wine is best served chilled

Conveniently packaged in a can