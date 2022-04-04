14 Hands wines are inspired by the unbridled spirits of the wild horses that once freely roamed eastern Washington. Inspired by the untamed, 14 Hands represents a reconnection to our wild roots and endless thirst for excitement and fun. Refreshingly crisp and delightfully smooth, our 14 Hands Pinot Grigio white wine is summer in a bottle. Opening notes of bright melon and green apple lead the way into a sweet, buttery sunset capped by flavors of pear and honeysuckle. Toast 14 Hands Pinot Grigio from day to night. Pair this white wine with your favorite seafood dish.

14 Hands Pinot Grigio is a blend of 98% Pinot Grigio and 2% Sauvignon Blanc

Light-bodied, crisp white wine

Convenient twist open wine bottle

White wine pairs perfectly with fruit salad, gourmet cheeses, and grilled fish

Fermentation in stainless steel tanks enhanced this variety’s lively aromatics