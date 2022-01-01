La Pavoni was one of the first producers of commercial coffee equipment in the World. Their first home model, the Europiccola, was developed in 1968 and introduced at the San Francisco Houseware Show in 1971 where it won best new product. In 1975 a larger model called Professional was introduced. These were the first lever home models producing single shots marketed in Europe and the U. S.

