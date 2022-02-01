This set of assorted BiOBUDDi plant-based, eco-friendly building blocks features a wide range of shapes and colors to let imaginations soar! Contains 100 pieces. Characteristics: This 150 piece building block toy set features blocks of numerous sizes and colors that allow kids to make anything they want! Size and Color: This set includes blocks of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, light green and more. Each standard building block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Assorted Blocks Sets are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free