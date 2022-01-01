Package Includes: 1 x 150-Sheet Checkbook Play Set Educational Toy for Kids, Unicorn and Fairy Theme Product Description: 1 x 150-Sheet Checkbook Play Set Educational Toy for Kids, Unicorn and Fairy Theme Blue Panda Kids Checkbook Set - Play Check Educational Toy - Financial Literacy for Kids, Unicorn and Fairy Theme, Including Checkbook, Deposit Slip, Check Register, 150 Sheets in Total PLAY CHECK SET: This play check set includes 100-sheets of Toy Checks, 40-sheets of Deposit Slips and 10-sheets of Check Registers. GREAT EDUCATIONAL TOOL: Teach your kids financial literacy with this play check set. With your aid, they can learn to fill deposit slips, write checks, and balance checkbooks! A GLANCE TO REAL FINANCE: Financial management: Even though this play check set is for kids, the fields on the checks, deposit slips and check registers are placed realistically. FUN ILLUSTRATIONS: The checkbook features different unicorn, rainbow, and fairy designs, 20 of each design. GREAT PACKS FOR KIDS: Each check, deposit slip and check register sheet measures 6 x 2.8 inches. Teach your children financial literacy with our play check set. Without 100-sheets of Checks, 40-sheets of Deposit Slips and 10-sheets of Check Registers there are more than enough to play and learn with! With your aid, they can learn to fill deposit slips, write checks, and balance checkbooks! Roleplay depositing a check at the bank, writing a check to purchase something and balancing the checkbook afterward to make sure they stay within their imaginary budget.