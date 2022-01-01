Hover to Zoom
16 oz Marina Double Wall Water Bottle
1UPC: 0072390247323
Product Details
If you are on the lookout for beautiful tableware, you can get a practical and durable solution to complement your lifestyle with a wide range of beautiful tableware collection for every occasion. Our products are available at convenient prices. This is designed to be reliable, durable and attractive for every home.Features
- Single Walled Stainless Steel Construction
- Old Fashioned Bottle Design with Modern Twist
- Dishwasher Safe Except for Cap
- Dimension: 10.5" x 2.8" x 2.8"