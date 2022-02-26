17 in. Yellow Thistle Spiral Feeder. Consumers & birds LOVE patented BirdQuest Spiral Feeders! More ports means more birds. Birds love to Run The Spiral instead of flying to another perch. Lifetime on workmanship and normal wear and tear. Aluminum and stainless steel parts. Squirrel-proof- patented locking lid- just twist and lock those pesky varmints out. Easy to clean- twist and clean (patent pending) easy-clean bottom comes completely off for easy cleaning. This allows you to fill the top one time and the bottom the next. This means seed never gets old or moldy. That equals more finches at all the ports. Also makes cleaning a snap. No screws to mess with. Easy to hang- looped wire hanging cable included (150 lb test) and attached. Holds cap so you don t have to wonder where you put it.