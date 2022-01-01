Hover to Zoom
17 x 12.25 in. Cookie & Jelly Roll Pan - pack of 6
6UPC: 0065420480609
Purchase Options
Product Details
It is an undeniable fact that home appliances make life comfortable. Browse our wide variety of hardware, electrical and electronic items keeping quality and reliability in mind. Our products are easy to use and make your everyday life much convenient and comfortable.Features. 17 x 12.25 in. Cookie & Jelly Roll Pan. Designed to be reliable, durable and attractive. Ease of assembly, use and maintenanceSpecifications. Size: 17 x 12.25 in.