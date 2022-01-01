84 Piece flatware set- 18/10 stainless steel flatware- Service for 12 persons. Modern style with a high class mirror finish detail on handles. Keep flatware safe with the storage case that is INCLUDED ($40.00 value). Set Includes: 12-Dinner Forks, 12-Dinner knives, 12-Dinner spoons, 12-Tea spoons, 12-Dessert forks, 12-Espresso spoons, 1-Large ladle, 1-Gravy ladle, 1-Ice tong, 2pc. salad set, 1-Pie server, 2-Olive forks, 1-sugar spoon, 2-Serving spoons, 1-Mini Serving spoon. Dishwasher safe.