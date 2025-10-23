Hover to Zoom
180 Days of Math for Third Grade by Jodene Smith
1 ctUPC: 0978142580806
Purchase Options
Product Details
This book features quick, diagnostic-based activities that are correlated to College and Career Readiness and other state standards, and includes data-driven assessment tips. Digital resources include assessment analysis tools and pdfs of the activity sheets. With these daily practice activities, teachers and parents will be helping third graders improve their math skills in no time!
- Grade 3 / 8-9 years
- 180 daily practice activities to build and gauge students' mathematical fluency
- Each problem is tied to a specific mathematical concept.