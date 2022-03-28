19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir Red Wine Perspective: front
19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008981972144
Lifted notes of cherry and strawberry fruit complement rich vanillin overtones giving warm and inviting aromas on the nose of this wine. The palate is medium-bodied with soft, round tannins, cherry and strawberry fruit with sweetness which complements the vanilla and spice oak undertones. All these elements combined create a well-balanced, enjoyable wine with a long finish.