19 Crimes Wine Martha's Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0001235400743
Located in AISLE 3
19 Crimes tells the true story of rulebreakers who beat the odds and overcame adversity to become folk heroes. This spirit lives on today through innovators like Martha Stewart, a self-made icon who built a domestic empire. Martha's drive embodies the timeless values of the 19 Crimes mavericks who came before her. 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard is a crisp California Chardonnay white wine with stone fruit notes. The toasty sur-lies character is married with creamy, caramel oak that emerges mid-palate, and a firm, acidic core keeps the savory notes from dominating the fruit, ordering up a crisp, refreshing finish.
- Taste redemption in this California Chardonnay featuring Martha Stewart
- Crisp Chardonnay filled with stone fruit notes and a refreshing finish
- Pairs well with a Chicken Caesar Salad or other light dishes
- 3.8% alcohol by volume, 750 mL bottle