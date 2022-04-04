19 Crimes tells the true story of rulebreakers who beat the odds and overcame adversity to become folk heroes. This spirit lives on today through innovators like Martha Stewart, a self-made icon who built a domestic empire. Martha's drive embodies the timeless values of the 19 Crimes mavericks who came before her. 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard is a crisp California Chardonnay white wine with stone fruit notes. The toasty sur-lies character is married with creamy, caramel oak that emerges mid-palate, and a firm, acidic core keeps the savory notes from dominating the fruit, ordering up a crisp, refreshing finish.

Taste redemption in this California Chardonnay featuring Martha Stewart

Crisp Chardonnay filled with stone fruit notes and a refreshing finish

Pairs well with a Chicken Caesar Salad or other light dishes

3.8% alcohol by volume, 750 mL bottle