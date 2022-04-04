Crafted with full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon aged in Bourbon Barrels, this liberal wine is layered with suggestions of blackberry, black currant and warm spice with notes reminiscent of Bourbon: butterscotch, brown sugar and toasted oak.

Enjoy this full-bodied wine with hearty sweet or smoky dishes: Savory bacon-wrapped filet alongside maple pecan sweet potatoes or grilled, pecan-smoked beef tenderloin.