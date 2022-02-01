1957 Chevrolet Drag Car Yellow With Flames 1/18 Diecast Car Model by Hotwheels Perspective: front
1957 Chevrolet Drag Car Yellow With Flames 1/18 Diecast Car Model by Hotwheels

1UPC: 0007429921356
Brand new 1:18 scale diecast car model of 1957 Chevrolet Drag Car die cast car by Hotwheels.
Brand newbox.
Rubber tires.
Has steerable wheels.
Has opening hood and doors.
Made of diecast with some plastic parts.
Detailed interior, exterior, engine compartment.
Dimensions approximately L-10.5, W-4.5, H-3.5 inches.

 

