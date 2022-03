Great Tasting. Rich in Antioxidants. No Artificial Colors. No Artificial Flavors. Multivitamins and Minerals Are the Building Blocks That Fuel Your Body. They Are Ca Combination Of Important Daily Nutrients That Your Body Depends On To Operate At Its Peak. They Build Your Immune System Functions, Supports Strong Bones And Tissue, Help With Muscle Building And Repair, Reduce Stress And Increase Mental Clarity. 1st Step Pro-Wellness Liquid Multivitamin And Mineral Supplement Is Made With Highest Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamins And Minerals Available With 100% Pure Water. Not Only Are They Of The Highest Quality, Also Taste Great! And Because Your Body Absorbs Nearly 95% If Liquid Vitamins, Each Morning you'll feel Confident Knowing you're giving Your Body Its Best Start.